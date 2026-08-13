Kindness Awards honour animal welfare champions in Chennai

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Kindness Awards, organised by Savera Hotel and supported by Change A Life Charitable Trust (CAL), honoured individuals working towards animal welfare in Chennai on August 11.
Held on the birth anniversary of Savera Hotel’s Founder Vijayakumar A Reddy, the awards recognise his love for animals and his legacy of compassion. This year, 15 individuals were honoured for their work in caring for stray and abandoned animals, while six others were felicitated for their contribution to the animal welfare community.
The event also featured a pet ramp walk, with pet parents dressing their companions in colourful outfits. The gathering brought together animal welfare activists, volunteers, veterinarians and members of the public.
Speaking at the event, Savera Hotel Managing Director Nina Reddy stressed the importance of extending compassion to animals through food, water, shelter, medical care and financial support.
Founded by Nina Reddy, Change A Life Charitable Trust works in animal welfare as well as healthcare, education and community development.