Kindness Awards honour animal welfare champions in Chennai

Held on the birth anniversary of Savera Hotel’s Founder Vijayakumar A Reddy, the awards recognise his love for animals and his legacy of compassion. This year, 15 individuals were honoured for their work in caring for stray and abandoned animals, while six others were felicitated for their contribution to the animal welfare community.

The event also featured a pet ramp walk, with pet parents dressing their companions in colourful outfits. The gathering brought together animal welfare activists, volunteers, veterinarians and members of the public.

