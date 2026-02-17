Kilambakkam skywalk rectification work disrtupts traffic

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on Monday on the GST Road near Kilambakkam due to the rectification work that was taken up on the Kilambakkam skywalk.
Rectification works carried out on the Kilambakkam Integrated Skywalk across the GST Road on Monday led to temporary traffic diversions in the area.
According to sources, vehicles are being diverted through the Kilambakkam bus terminus to facilitate the ongoing repair and strengthening works on the elevated pedestrian structure. The diversion has resulted in slower traffic movement, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening.
Motorists have been advised to follow the alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the stretch. Officials are expected to complete the rectification works at the earliest to restore normal traffic flow.
The Rs 79-crore integrated skywalk has been designed to connect the Kilambakkam bus terminus with the upcoming railway halt station located across the GST Road. The project aims to provide a safe and seamless link for commuters travelling between long-distance buses and suburban train services, reducing the need to cross the busy highway.
However, recent images circulating online have sparked concern among the public. The photos appear to show possible structural issues, prompting questions about the stability and safety of the elevated walkway.
Responding to the concerns, CMDA officials said the skywalk will be reviewed, and necessary rectification measures will be undertaken to ensure commuter safety. A detailed inspection of the structure is expected to be carried out, and any identified flaws will be addressed.