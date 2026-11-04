Kilambakkam skywalk misses another deadline

The 275-metre skywalk, which will connect the proposed Kilambakkam railway station on the opposite side of GST Road with the bus terminus, has missed several deadlines since the project kicked off three years ago.

The Rs 79-crore project was expected to provide seamless rail connectivity to the sprawling terminus. However, the latest postponement means passengers will have to wait until Pongal to use the facility.

The KCBT was inaugurated on December 30, 2023, while work on the railway station began in September 2023. The skywalk integration project was launched in December 2023. Despite repeated assurances, the crucial connectivity link remains elusive.

A senior Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) official attributed the delay to the technically challenging GST Road crossing, which involves two spans of 33 metres and 43 metres without intermediate supports.