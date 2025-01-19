Kilambakkam railway station to be operational in May

CHENNAI: The newly constructed railway station in Kilambakkam, which would mainly cater to passengers using Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), would be operational from May, said a Daily Thanthi report.

This would help thousands of commuters heading to city from southern districts, who reach Kilambakkam on long-distance buses. The station was planned after the operation of these buses was shifted from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam.

To reach Chennai from Kilambakkam, commuters have to take MTC buses, or the take auto-rickshaw to Vandalur or Urapakkam railway station and catch an EMU from there, or the much more expensive option of using private vehicles.

The railway station that was built at a cost of Rs 20 crore is situated between Vandalur and Urapakkam, about 500 metres away from the Kilambakkam bus terminus across the GST Road.

It has three platforms and can accommodate 12-car trains. The station was supposed to be ready for operation by last August but was postponed.