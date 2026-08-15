Kilambakkam railway station likely to open around Deepavali

“The entire physical work from the Railway side has been completed. The track and platform part is the main component for us. That work, we got a deposit from the State government and we have completed it,” said Shailendra Singh, GM, Chennai Railway Division.

He added that the station’s platform 1 was completed, while Platforms 2 and 3 were nearing completion. A temporary booking office and toilet block have also been completed on Platform 1.

“The remaining major work is the skywalk connecting the bus terminus with the railway station across GST Road,” he added.

The skywalk is crucial as it would allow passengers from the terminus to reach the railway station without crossing GST Road at the road level. “Around 30% of the work is completed. The portion crossing the railway tracks requires sanction from the Principal Chief Engineer, Southern Railway, for which the State government has submitted a request,” Singh stated.