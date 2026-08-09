Kidnapped for Rs 2 lakh ransom, Chennai YouTuber escapes to lodge case

The victim, Balachandran, a resident of Kilpauk, runs a YouTube channel titled 'Chennai King Bala'.

According to the complaint, Balachandran was standing near Kasi Theatre late on the night of August 5 when a group of men arrived in a car and forced him inside. Two more men joined them a short distance away. The gang assaulted him, demanded Rs 2 lakh, and drove him to Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district, where he was locked in a room.