Kerala man arrested with 747 gm of meth worth Rs 10 L in Chennai

A search of his luggage led to the recovery of the contraband concealed in small plastic packets. Preliminary investigations revealed that it had been trafficked through Bengaluru and Kozhikode before reaching Chennai.

The accused and his associates allegedly planned to transport the drugs by road for distribution across multiple states. The probe has also indicated the involvement of more associates, including foreign nationals.

NCB officials said that efforts were under way to identify and arrest the remaining members of the syndicate, trace the financial trail and dismantle the larger inter-state and transnational drug trafficking network.