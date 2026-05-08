Keep cricket stub ready for free Metro ride to, from Chepauk

CHENNAI: Those set to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday at Chepauk stadium will be able to travel free in Metro Rail with match tickets.
The valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between their chosen (operational) Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station. Cricket enthusiasts can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. These valid match tickets can be used for one round trip, two entries and exits each.
On the day of the match, regular Metro train services will run from the Government Estate Metro station, following the Sunday timetable frequency.
With a slew of such efforts, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is able to keep up with steady passenger footfall and daily average ridership in recent months. In April, CMRL recorded 90.18 lakh passengers in Metro Rail.