Kasimedu fish prices rise amid low supply; seer fish sells at Rs 950 per kg

Kasimedu market sees sluggish sales after Purattasi

Customer turnout at the market had declined over the past five weeks during the Tamil month of Purattasi, when many Hindus avoid non-vegetarian food. Even after the month ended, traders did not see the expected increase in footfall.

Special occasions, including Ayudha Puja and Aippasi Annabhishekam, also contributed to the slower business, the report said. However, regular customers and members of the public continued to purchase fish over the weekend.