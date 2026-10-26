Kasimedu fish prices rise amid low supply; seer fish sells at Rs 950 per kg

CHENNAI: Fish prices at Chennai’s Kasimedu fish market remained higher than in previous weeks on Sunday, with seer fish (vanjaram) selling at Rs 950 per kg amid a shortage in supply. Despite relatively low customer turnout following a series of festive occasions, regular buyers continued to visit the market, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Kasimedu fishing harbour supplies fish to various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. The market usually attracts large crowds from Chennai and its surrounding areas on weekends, particularly Saturdays and Sundays.
Customer turnout at the market had declined over the past five weeks during the Tamil month of Purattasi, when many Hindus avoid non-vegetarian food. Even after the month ended, traders did not see the expected increase in footfall.
Special occasions, including Ayudha Puja and Aippasi Annabhishekam, also contributed to the slower business, the report said. However, regular customers and members of the public continued to purchase fish over the weekend.
Traders attributed the increase in prices to lower fish availability rather than a surge in demand. A wholesale trader said that although crowds remained relatively small because of the consecutive festive occasions, regular customers continued to make purchases.
The trader also expressed hope that more people would visit the market the following Sunday, potentially improving sales.
The prices of various fish and seafood varieties sold at the market on Sunday were:
Seer fish (Vanjaram): Rs 950
Sea bass (Koduva): Rs 600
Pomfret: Rs 500 for small; Rs 800 for large
Barracuda (Seela): Rs 500
Trevally (Paarai): Rs 500
Red snapper (Sankara): Rs 350
Indian mackerel (Ayalai): Rs 250
Prawns: Rs 250 for small; Rs 600 for large
Rock/tiger prawns: Rs 1,200
Octopus: Rs 300
Squid: Rs 400
Cuttlefish: Rs 5,500