Karukka Vinoth assaults deputy jailer in Puzhal prison

The police sources said that a Deputy Jailer, along with four others, went to Vinoth’s cell as part of a routine search when the convict created a ruckus and allegedly assaulted Deputy Jailer Selvam, injuring him. The prison official was treated for his injuries at the prison hospital. Puzhal Police booked Vinoth based on a complaint from prison authorities.

In November 2025, Vinoth, a serial offender, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an NIA court in Poonamallee in connection with the 2023 incident, wherein he hurled a Molotov cocktail outside Lok Bhavan.