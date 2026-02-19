Karukka Vinoth assaults deputy jailer in Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Karukka Vinoth, the convict who is serving 10 years imprisonment for hurling a molotov cocktail at Tamil Nadu Governor’s residence, allegedly attacked a deputy jailer in Central Prison, Puzhal, on Tuesday.
The police sources said that a Deputy Jailer, along with four others, went to Vinoth’s cell as part of a routine search when the convict created a ruckus and allegedly assaulted Deputy Jailer Selvam, injuring him. The prison official was treated for his injuries at the prison hospital. Puzhal Police booked Vinoth based on a complaint from prison authorities.
In November 2025, Vinoth, a serial offender, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an NIA court in Poonamallee in connection with the 2023 incident, wherein he hurled a Molotov cocktail outside Lok Bhavan.
Nigerian among two inmates caught smuggling contraband
In another incident, two inmates were caught smuggling contraband into the prison. In one incident, a Nigerian national who was arrested by the Tiruvallur district police last week for narcotics possession was caught concealing six sovereign gold jewellery in his rectum.
The inmate told prison officials that he concealed the gold as he feared that his jewellery would not be returned to him by the police.
In another incident, Sanjay (25) of Kasimedu, who was remanded on February 14, was found in possession of two grams of ganja during a search. During interrogation, he told prison authorities that he smuggled the contraband by concealing it in his rectum. The Puzhal police registered a case and are investigating.