Karnataka man held for break-in at Nanganallur apartment

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a Karnataka man for a break-in at a flat in Nanganallur and stealing four sovereigns of jewellery, two pairs of silver anklets and Rs 25,000 cash. Dwarakanath Rao (65) had locked his apartment in Thillai Ganga Nagar and went to his other house in Madipakkam.
When he returned on March 2, he found the door broken and valuables missing. The Adambakkam police analysed CCTV footage and traced the suspect to Kolar in Karnataka. With the help of local police, Naveen alias Kolavi was arrested on Sunday and the stolen items were recovered. Police said he has a prior case in Tiruttani and about 10 cases in Karnataka.