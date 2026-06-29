Karnataka boy drowns in Marina, body washes ashore in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: The body of a nine-year-old boy who got swept away while playing in the sea at Marina Beach on Sunday washed ashore at Tiruvottiyur on Monday. In another incident, a first-year college student went missing in the sea off Tiruvottiyur coast on Monday.
The deceased boy was identified as Mohammed Umar (9) from Karnataka. He went to the Marina Beach with his grandfather on Sunday evening and was playing in the sea when he got swept away. Rescue personnel attempted to trace and secure the boy, but were unsuccessful. His body washed ashore in Tiruvottiyur on Monday morning.
In the other incident, Santosh (18), a Class 12 student from Royapuram, went swimming with his friends, Joy and Dinesh Ajay, near the fishing harbour weighing platform at Tiruvottiyur on Sunday, when he got swept away by the waves and is still missing.
The police said Santosh and Dinesh Ajay were caught in a strong wave and local fishermen managed to rescue Dinesh. Rescue personnel are on the lookout for Santosh.