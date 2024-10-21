Karky Tamil Academy and Silverzone announce Tamil Olympiad

CHENNAI: The Future of Education 2024 conference took place on Monday at the IIT Madras Research Park, organised by the American International Accreditation Association of Schools and Colleges (AIAASC) and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

The event marked a significant moment with the launch of the Karky Tamil Academy, introduced by lyricist and Tamil language researcher Madhan Karky along with his wife Nandini Karky.

For the first time, a Tamil laboratory, similar to the chemistry and physics labs in schools, was introduced, designed to make the study of Tamil more engaging and interactive for students. This Tamil lab offers tools such as software applications, grammar and vocabulary games, and resources like songs, stories, books, and competitions aimed at students in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

In a key announcement, the world’s first Tamil Olympiad was launched. Modeled after international Olympiads in subjects like English, Math, and Science, this Tamil Olympiad is a collaboration between Karky Tamil Academy and Silverzone, providing students globally an opportunity to showcase their proficiency in Tamil.

The Olympiad was officially introduced in the presence of students from various schools across Tamil Nadu.

During the event, education experts such as Dr Mohanalakshmi, Dr Senthil, and Kumaresh, along with Madhan Karky and Nandini Karky, took the stage to unveil the initiative.

The event also saw discussions on the future of education, covering topics such as teaching methods, nutrition, and examination systems. Awards were also presented to the best-performing schools.

This joint effort aims to encourage the study and appreciation of Tamil language on a global platform, while also promoting innovative education practices.