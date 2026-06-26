Kabaddi coach charged under Pocso act for sexually assaulting teenage trainee

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old Kabaddi coach has been formally charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl who was training at his local academy.
The Kannagi Nagar All Women Police registered the First Information Report (FIR) on Friday following a complaint from the victim. The incident is said to have occurred last week at the teenager's residence, where she lives with her grandmother after losing both parents. Police sources indicate that the coach took advantage of a brief moment, when the grandmother was away from home, to commit the alleged assault.
The abuse came to light when the victim's teammates noticed significant changes in her demeanor and evident distress. After they encouraged her to speak up, an official complaint was filed with the police.
Authorities have invoked Sections 7, 8, and 9 of the POCSO Act, which pertain to sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. A senior police officer confirmed that an active investigation is proceeding and assured that the accused will be taken into custody shortly.