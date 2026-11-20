There were serious injuries on the body of the infant, believed to be around four days old, after being mauled by the dogs.

A group of villagers, who were returning home around 5 pm after grazing their cattle, spotted a stray dog pack carrying something. Growing suspicious, they approached the dogs to see what they were carrying. Much to their shock, they realised that it was the body of a newborn.

The people immediately threw stones and sticks to chase away the dogs and recovered the infant's body. They found that one of the baby's legs had been bitten off up to the thigh, while nearly half of the other leg had been eaten. Besides these, there were multiple bite injuries on the infant’s body.