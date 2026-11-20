CHENNAI: The villagers in Anumanthandalam near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram were in for a shock after finding a pack of stray dogs carrying the body of a newborn baby girl on Wednesday evening.
There were serious injuries on the body of the infant, believed to be around four days old, after being mauled by the dogs.
A group of villagers, who were returning home around 5 pm after grazing their cattle, spotted a stray dog pack carrying something. Growing suspicious, they approached the dogs to see what they were carrying. Much to their shock, they realised that it was the body of a newborn.
The people immediately threw stones and sticks to chase away the dogs and recovered the infant's body. They found that one of the baby's legs had been bitten off up to the thigh, while nearly half of the other leg had been eaten. Besides these, there were multiple bite injuries on the infant’s body.
After retrieving the body, they alerted the village administrative officer (VAO), who visited the spot and informed the Perunagar police.
The officials from the station rushed to the village, recovered the body and sent it to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police have registered a case and are investigating various possibilities, including whether the baby was abandoned alive and died later, whether the body had been buried after the infant's death and later dug up by stray dogs, or whether there were other circumstances surrounding the incident.
The officials are now awaiting the autopsy report to throw more light into these matters to help with their investigation.