Kancheepuram: Three, including school student, killed in accident

In the first incident, four school students — Sanjay (16), Joshua (15), Jaswanth (14) and Chandru (14) from Echur near Sriperumbudur — were travelling on a bike towards Panrutti near Sunguvarchatram on Wednesday night. Police said the two-wheeler was travelling at high speed, and the rider lost control while negotiating a curve.

The vehicle rammed into an electric pole on the roadside, throwing all four students off the vehicle.

Joshua died on the spot, while the other three students suffered serious injuries. Onlookers who witnessed the accident alerted the 108 ambulance service. The injured students were taken to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The impact was so severe that the electric pole broke into two pieces. Sunguvarchatram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.