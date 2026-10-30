Kancheepuram: Three, including school student, killed in accident

CHENNAI: Three people, including a school student, were killed and three other school students injured in two separate road accidents in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday night.
In the first incident, four school students — Sanjay (16), Joshua (15), Jaswanth (14) and Chandru (14) from Echur near Sriperumbudur — were travelling on a bike towards Panrutti near Sunguvarchatram on Wednesday night. Police said the two-wheeler was travelling at high speed, and the rider lost control while negotiating a curve.
The vehicle rammed into an electric pole on the roadside, throwing all four students off the vehicle.
Joshua died on the spot, while the other three students suffered serious injuries. Onlookers who witnessed the accident alerted the 108 ambulance service. The injured students were taken to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The impact was so severe that the electric pole broke into two pieces. Sunguvarchatram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Police are also investigating why the four students were travelling together on a two-wheeler late at night, who owned the vehicle and who had allowed the school students to ride it.
Meanwhile, in another incident, two people were killed in a road accident near Padappai.
Narayanan (42), a painter from Aadhanur near Padappai, was riding a two-wheeler along the Aadhanur lake bund road on Wednesday night. At the same time, Lokesh (26), a resident of Chennai, was approaching from the opposite direction on another two-wheeler.
The two vehicles collided head-on, throwing both of them onto the road. Residents rescued them and took them to the Padappai Government Primary Health Centre, where they received first aid. They were later referred to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for further treatment. However, both of them died without responding to treatment.
Padappai police have registered a case and are investigating.