Kancheepuram temple denies disappearance of golden lizard carving

CHENNAI: The management of the ancient Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple in neighbouring Kancheepuram on Friday denied that the golden and silver lizards etched on to the ceiling inside the temple have gone missing.

The renowned Vaishnavite shrine, located about 79 km from here, attracts devotees by thousands, and a visit to the temple remains incomplete without touching the idols of the lizards etched in gold and silver, seeking the divine blessings for a pure and perfect life.

Following an allegation by a temple activist that the images of the lizards in gold and silver were removed during the temple renovation and allegedly replaced, the temple management said the images were at their respective places.

"The idols on the ceiling have not been removed or replaced. An activist has made a false and frivolous allegation, and the temple authority will initiate legal action against him," the temple executive officer said.

According to a source at the temple, the two lizards were representative of two disciples of sage Gowthama who were cursed to become lizards for their faults. Lord Vishnu absolves them of their mistakes and liberates them from the curse.

"Devotees who visit the temple touch the lizards praying for the Lord's blessings for good luck and blemish-free lives," the source said.

The temple is also the holy spot where the Athi Varadhar, a ten-feet long idol of Lord Vishnu made of fig wood, is placed inside the temple tank (Ananta Saras). The impressive idol is brought out of the water once in 40 years for the devotees to have darshan. His last appearance was in 2019.