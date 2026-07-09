Kancheepuram school declares holiday over power cut

From LKG to Class 12, over 900 children study in the private school located in Pillaiyarpalayam. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board announced that power supply would be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm in Pillaiyarpalayam for maintenance work on Thursday.

Following the announcement, the school management informed parents about the holiday via a text message on Thursday morning, but many parents did not notice the message on time and sent their children to school as usual. The students learnt about the holiday only after reaching the school and were forced to return home. This severely affected students who travel from a long distance, who had to make the arduous journey back.

Irked parents questioned the school's decision, claiming that institutions charging substantial fees should have adequate backup facilities such as generators or inverters to ensure classes continue without disruption during scheduled power cuts.