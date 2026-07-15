Kamarajar’s birth anniversary celebrated in Manali

CHENNAI: The 124th birth anniversary of Perunthalaivar K Kamarajar, and the Educational Development Day were both celebrated in a grand manner by the students of Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Nursery and Primary School in Manali.
The event was organised as per the guidance of C Balasubramania Adithan, patron of the school, and Chairman of Daily Thanthi. School correspondent K Chandramohan presided over the function, and headmistress A Sujatha welcomed the gathering.
Earlier, the students had taken out an awareness rally through Manali and the Manali Market area, raising slogans and highlighting Kamarajar’s remarkable contribution to education and his services to society. Sivakumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, M6 Manali Police Station, flagged off the rally. Special guest Jayashree, a renowned Pattimandram speaker, hoisted the National Flag and delivered a special address.
KV Sridharan, retired administrative officer of the Water Resources Department, hoisted the school flag, spoke to students on the importance of education and discipline. K Kaliappan, president, Manali-Sekkadu Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Welfare Association; Naveen Kanirajan, secretary; Samuthira Pandian, secretary, Tamil Nadu Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Education, Arts and Sports Academy; Sasindraraj, director, NTT DATA; M Balraj Mesthiri, president, Manali-Sekkadu Traders’ Association Federation; J Arikaran, Secretary, Manali Sekkadu Vattara Nadar Aikiya Uravinmurai Mahamai Dharma Fund; A Thangam, Chennai Regional President, Nadar Mahajana Sangam; Thangachamy, management committee member, Madurai Vellaichamy Nadar College; S Chelladurai, president, SP Adithanar Tamil Development Association; A Chelladurai, and several others participated in the celebration.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by school teacher Saini.