Kamarajar’s birth anniversary celebrated in Manali

The event was organised as per the guidance of C Balasubramania Adithan, patron of the school, and Chairman of Daily Thanthi. School correspondent K Chandramohan presided over the function, and headmistress A Sujatha welcomed the gathering.

Earlier, the students had taken out an awareness rally through Manali and the Manali Market area, raising slogans and highlighting Kamarajar’s remarkable contribution to education and his services to society. Sivakumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, M6 Manali Police Station, flagged off the rally. Special guest Jayashree, a renowned Pattimandram speaker, hoisted the National Flag and delivered a special address.