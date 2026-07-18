Kalpakkam holds full-scale nuclear emergency drill ahead of PFBR power operations

CHENNAI: A full-scale off-site nuclear emergency exercise was conducted at the Department of Atomic Energy's (DAE) Kalpakkam campus on Friday, ahead of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) entering the power generation phase.
The drill, mandated once every three years by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), simulated an emergency originating from the PFBR, which achieved first criticality on April 6, 2026, a key milestone in India's second stage nuclear power programme.
The exercise was led by Chengalpattu District Collector M Veerappan in his capacity as Incident Commander, with technical support from the Kalpakkam Emergency Committee headed by Madras Atomic Power Station director S B Selvakumaran, who also served as the Site Emergency Director. PFBR Station Director Allu Ananth also participated.
Officials said the objective was to test the coordination and preparedness of the district administration and DAE units to respond to a nuclear emergency, despite the multiple safety layers built into nuclear facilities.
The simulated incident was compressed into a single-day exercise from 9 am to 4.30 pm. It began with a notional event at the PFBR, following which site authorities declared an off-site emergency and alerted the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Based on weather conditions and technical inputs, the DDMA implemented protective measures in the designated emergency planning zone.
The exercise covered Arambakkam, Manamai, Kadambadi, Edaiyur, Kokkilamedu, Vadakadambadi, Perumaleri, Kunnathur, Poonjeri and Mamallapuram. Officials stressed that all field actions were notional and that normal public life and traffic remained unaffected.
Personnel from the Revenue, Police, Health, Fire and Rescue Services, Rural Development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Transport and Public Relations departments, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), took part in the exercise.
Around 15 senior officials from the National Disaster Management Authority, State Disaster Management Authority, AERB, NPCIL and BHAVINI observed the drill and expressed satisfaction with the overall preparedness.
District Collector M Veerappan said the exercise had strengthened the district's command-and-control capability to handle a nuclear emergency while ensuring there was no inconvenience to the public.