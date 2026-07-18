Kalpakkam holds full-scale nuclear emergency drill ahead of PFBR power operations

The drill, mandated once every three years by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), simulated an emergency originating from the PFBR, which achieved first criticality on April 6, 2026, a key milestone in India's second stage nuclear power programme.

The exercise was led by Chengalpattu District Collector M Veerappan in his capacity as Incident Commander, with technical support from the Kalpakkam Emergency Committee headed by Madras Atomic Power Station director S B Selvakumaran, who also served as the Site Emergency Director. PFBR Station Director Allu Ananth also participated.