Kalaignar centenary hospital performs over 5,000 surgeries in under two years

CHENNAI: As many as 5,020 surgeries, 538 neuro surgeries, 1,375 kidney surgeries, 512 general surgeries, more than 1,000 cancer surgeries and 137 cardiac bypass and heart surgeries have been performed at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, since it's inauguration 18 months ago.

In about 10 months, as many as 1,683 angiograms, stent and pacemaker insertions were performed in the cardiology department. Health minister Ma Subramanian inspected the hospital and met patients who were receiving treatment, inquiring about their well-being and treatment progress.

He appreciated the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of the hospital for carrying out healthcare services.