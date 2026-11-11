K-pop to Kamal Haasan: Chennai's quiz culture gets a makeover

His celebrity quizzes are often built around the people participating. "If I'm doing it for a sports team, they want everything but sports. If I'm doing it for somebody from the film industry, they want everything but films," he says, describing how these quizzes move away from the obvious and become more personal.

Abhishek recalls organising quizzes for Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara during their anniversary celebrations, as well as for Vignesh's birthday. The format was designed to encourage banter, incorporating elements of game shows such as Jeopardy-style rounds, dares and playful punishments for incorrect answers. The aim was to make the experience as entertaining as the questions themselves.

The growing interest in customised quizzes is also reflected in the variety of events he is approached to host. From a football quiz at an eight-year-old's birthday party to a K-pop-themed celebration for a 10-year-old, the format is being adapted to suit different generations and interests. He has also conducted an old Tamil film quiz for an 80th birthday celebration.

Themed quizzes are increasingly becoming entertainment packages in their own right, he says. A Harry Potter quiz at a cat café and quizzes centred on Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are among the recent formats he has hosted. Sitcoms, cricket, the IPL and music are among the other themes that feature on his calendar.

Corporate gatherings, too, are embracing the format. Instead of relying on conventional presentations and motivational sessions, companies are turning to quizzes to encourage employees to interact. Abhishek believes that participating in a quiz together can help build camaraderie and engagement in a way that a routine presentation may not.

An important part of this shift, he says, is changing the perception that quizzing is only for exceptionally knowledgeable people. Participants often arrive expecting difficult questions, only to discover that they can answer a substantial number of them and learn something from the rest. "I'm trying to break this taboo that quizzing is for everybody and it's not only for nerds," he says.

That effort to widen participation is also something that resonates with veteran quizzer and Quiz Foundation of India (QFI) member Navin Jayakumar, who has been associated with the quizzing scene since 1980. While the formats and audiences have changed considerably, he believes Chennai continues to have a strong appetite for quizzing.

Looking back at the early years, Navin recalls a time when information had to be sought through books, newspapers, periodicals and libraries. The arrival of the internet transformed access to information, while artificial intelligence has made it possible to explore subjects in greater detail. But the challenge today, he points out, is no longer finding information; it is knowing what to read and how to assess it.

"We have moved from information paucity in the 1980s, where we had to go searching for it, to information overload," he says. With AI-generated information also entering the picture, verification has become an important part of preparing questions and researching subjects.

The subjects covered by quizzes have expanded alongside these changes. While general knowledge was once the dominant format, specialist quizzes on sports and business gained popularity over the years, followed by themes spanning music, entertainment, literature and art. Today, cinema, wildlife, history, geography, comics and even Gen Z pop culture can provide material for an entire quiz.