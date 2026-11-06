Juvenile suspect escapes from police custody near Vanagaram

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested along with a 20-year-old man for allegedly robbing a private firm employee near Vanagaram, escaped from a police vehicle while being taken to the Vanagaram police station for enquiry on Thursday evening.
The duo were secured based on a complaint from Madhankumar (27), native of Kallakurichi living in the city. On Wednesday night, the complainant who was waiting for a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus to travel to Tambaram from Mogappair had asked the duo for directions.
They offered to drop him at Tambaram in their two wheeler.
Madhankumar obliged and travelled as a pillion rider. After riding towards the Maduravoyal bypass road, the men stopped near Adaiyalampattu in Vanagaram and demanded his valuables. When he refused, they allegedly assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing.
Based on Madhankumar’s complaint, Vanagaram police registered a case and began an investigation. The police identified the suspects as Vignesh (20) of West Mogappair, and a 17-year-old boy.
Special teams traced and arrested them at separate locations in the city on Thursday.
While being taken to the police station for further enquiry, the minor pushed the policeman accompanying him and escaped from the vehicle.
Police personnel have launched a search for the absconding boy.