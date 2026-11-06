Juvenile suspect escapes from police custody near Vanagaram

The duo were secured based on a complaint from Madhankumar (27), native of Kallakurichi living in the city. On Wednesday night, the complainant who was waiting for a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus to travel to Tambaram from Mogappair had asked the duo for directions.

They offered to drop him at Tambaram in their two wheeler.

Madhankumar obliged and travelled as a pillion rider. After riding towards the Maduravoyal bypass road, the men stopped near Adaiyalampattu in Vanagaram and demanded his valuables. When he refused, they allegedly assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing.