Justice takes centre stage: To Kill a Mockingbird comes alive in Chennai

The Madras Players is collaborating with Chennai Art Theatre to stage the play, To Kill a Mockingbird, which was licensed from Dramatic Publishing Company, scripted by Christopher Sergel.

“This whole story is very much told from Scout’s perspective,” starts Shaan Katari Libby, the director of the play. Set in Alabama during the Great Depression, the story shows the Jim Crow laws and social segregation. Atticus Finch, a prominent lawyer, horrifies the racist white community by taking on the defence of a black man, Tom Robinson.