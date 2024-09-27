Justice KR Shriram to take oath as Chief Justice of Madras High Court today

CHENNAI: Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram will take oath as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court at Raj Bhavan, in Chennai on Friday. Despite Justice KR Shriram's ancestral roots being in Kerala, he was born in Mumbai on September 28, 1963. He completed a BCom in Financial Accountancy and Management and later studied law at Mumbai University.

He pursued maritime law at King's College, London, and enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa on July 3, 1986, and joined with senior advocate S Venkiteswaran, as his junior.

In 1997, he set up his chamber and dealt with commercial matters with a specialisation in Shipping and International Trade Law, writ matters arising out of Ports Acts, Customs Acts, Motor Vehicles Acts, and Marine Insurance Company Law matters.

Considering the judgments delivered by Justice KR Shriram, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended him as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. On September 21, the President of India Droupadi Murmu granted consent to appoint Justice KR Shriram as the Chief Justice of the High Court here.