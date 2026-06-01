Joys and jitters of opening day

From tears to the playground

I was about three years old when my parents enrolled me at Vidyodaya School. My father was too emotional to take me to school, so he stayed in the car while my mother brought me in. I remember looking around the school with her. After a while, she asked me to wait and said she would be back soon. I was suspicious and started feeling anxious. Then I saw her walking towards the parking area, getting into the car and leaving. I felt completely abandoned. Looking back, I know my parents did what they thought was best: making a quick exit instead of prolonging the goodbye, but at that moment, it felt as though I had been deserted. But the feeling lasted only a few minutes. Soon, I became absorbed in the classroom and the playground. I loved playing in the sand and on the slide. In fact, I could even go up the slide upside down, something none of the other children could do. Those little distractions quickly took my mind off everything else. But I still remember that first day very clearly. It happened nearly 60 years ago, yet the emotions of that moment have stayed with me.

— Bina Boaz, Founder,Rally Point