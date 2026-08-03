Journalist Nakkheeran Gopal booked by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Cyber Crime Wing has registered a case against journalist Nakkheeran Gopal for allegedly making defamatory remarks about the Karur stampede and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in a YouTube interview.
Gopal appeared on a YouTube channel recently and spoke about the Karur stampede in which 41 people who attended a campaign by TVK President C Joseph Vijay, lost their lives last year.
Cyber crime wing registered a case based on a complaint from one Nandakumar. Gopal, in the interview alleged that the Chief Minister was attempting to use the tragedy for his final film, Jananayagan and that "Joseph Vijay was responsible for the deaths of 41 people."
Based on the complaint, Police registered an FIR against Gopal under provisions related to statements conducive to public mischief and for remarks alleged to have disturbed public peace and spread misinformation regarding a recent tragedy.