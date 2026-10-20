Job fraud: Former Chennai airport official held for cheating 12 people of Rs 23 lakh

Officials said Kala allegedly claimed she could secure well-paid airport jobs for educated youths from the families of the goods vehicle drivers working under her. She reportedly collected between Rs 1lakh and Rs 2 lakh from each person and issued job application forms.

However, the applicants who paid the money that she demanded did not receive the job even after six months. When they questioned her, Kala allegedly told them their applications had been sent to the AAI headquarters in Delhi and that appointment orders would follow.

It was only later that the drivers learnt that Kala had retired and was no longer associated with the airport. When they asked her to return the money, she went into hiding.