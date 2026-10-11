Job fair marks GV Selvam’s birthday celebrations

CHENNAI: A job fair organised jointly by Thalaimurai Peravai and Equitas focused on employment generation, youth empowerment and community welfare as part of the birthday celebrations of GV Selvam, vice president, VIT on Saturday (October 10) in Chennai.
The initiative aimed to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers by connecting aspiring candidates with employment opportunities.
Addressing the gathering, M Ravi, retired IPS officer, urged youngsters to uphold ethics, integrity and hard work in their lives. “There are a lot of youngsters in Tamil Nadu, and we should guide them in the right direction,” he said. “Gen Z youngsters are intelligent and represented the future of India, and that’s why you should embrace continuous learning.”
In his presidential address, Selvam highlighted the mismatch between the demand for skilled labour and the availability of suitable employment opportunities in certain sectors. “Youngsters must keep upgrading their skills to improve career prospects and equip themselves to meet the challenges of everyday life,” he opined.
The job fair added significance to Selvam’s birthday celebrations by placing employment opportunities and youth development at the centre of the initiative, said a press note from VIT.