Jewellery dealer cheated of 7.3 kg gold; man arrested in Triplicane

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a jewellery dealer of 7.30 kg of gold ornaments worth several crores of rupees in Triplicane.
The accused, Masook Jain of Vepery, was arrested by the Triplicane police on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.
According to the police, the complainant, Seerak (25), runs a jewellery shop and workshop on Irulappan Street in Sowcarpet. Jain had reportedly been collecting gold ornaments from him on a commission basis, claiming that he would sell them to jewellery shops operated by his contacts.
Believing his claims, Seerak handed over 7.30 kg of gold ornaments to Jain in five instalments during June and July. However, Jain allegedly failed to pay for the jewellery or return the ornaments. When Seerak attempted to contact him, Jain reportedly stopped answering his calls, raising suspicion that he had been cheated.
Following this, Seerak lodged a complaint with the Triplicane police on October 27. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
After preliminary inquiries, the police traced and arrested Jain on Wednesday. He was subsequently produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.