Janmam land conversion: Gudalur traders to protest on March 5

CHENNAI: Traders and residents in Gudalur have announced a protest on March 5 (Thursday) opposing the State government’s move to convert thousands of acres of Janmam land into forest areas, alleging that the decision threatens the livelihood of farmers and small landholders in the Nilgiris hills.
The agitation centres on the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Gudalur Janmam Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1969, which covers more than 80,000 acres in the region.
According to Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan (AIADMK), around 30,000 acres have already been reclassified as forest land. The State government has now proposed to convert an additional 31,510 acres into forest, triggering widespread concern among residents.
Traders and farmers argue that the move would severely affect those dependent on cultivation and plantation activities. They claim that while the government has proposed issuing house pattas to tribal communities, there is no clarity on alternative land allocation for farmers settled in tea plantations and others engaged in agricultural work.
Describing the issue as one affecting the survival of poor and marginalised families, the MLA has urged the government to earmark at least 15,000 acres as revenue land for farmers. He has also called for an all-party meeting to press for a reconsideration of the proposal. Residents say the protest aims to safeguard their land rights and livelihoods.