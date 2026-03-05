Janmam land conversion: Gudalur traders to protest on March 5

The agitation centres on the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Gudalur Janmam Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1969, which covers more than 80,000 acres in the region.

According to Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan (AIADMK), around 30,000 acres have already been reclassified as forest land. The State government has now proposed to convert an additional 31,510 acres into forest, triggering widespread concern among residents.