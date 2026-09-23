Jana Nayagan leak: Goondas Act against editor quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the Goondas Act detention order against a freelance editor arrested in connection with the alleged leak of Chief Minister Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.
KVN Productions had lodged a complaint as parts of the movie were illegally uploaded on April 3, when it was still under review for certification. Freelance editor Uma Sankar was among the 21 people booked in the case. The Chennai City Police Commissioner passed an order on July 30 detaining him under the Goondas Act.
Uma Sankar's sister, Renuka Devi, filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court challenging the detention order. Division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar heard the plea. The petitioner's counsel submitted that the Police Commissioner had passed the detention order mechanically, without applying his mind.
The police contended that Uma Sankar had played a key role in illegally releasing the film before its scheduled release and, therefore, the detention order under the Goondas Act should not be quashed. Accepting the submissions, the Bench quashed the Goondas Act detention order against Uma Sankar.