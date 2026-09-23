Jana Nayagan leak: Goondas Act against editor quashed

Uma Sankar's sister, Renuka Devi, filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court challenging the detention order. Division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar heard the plea. The petitioner's counsel submitted that the Police Commissioner had passed the detention order mechanically, without applying his mind.

The police contended that Uma Sankar had played a key role in illegally releasing the film before its scheduled release and, therefore, the detention order under the Goondas Act should not be quashed. Accepting the submissions, the Bench quashed the Goondas Act detention order against Uma Sankar.