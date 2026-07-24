Jana Nayagan fever leaves Secretariat deserted

In Coimbatore, ministers V Sampath Kumar and K Vignesh joined fans to celebrate the film's release. Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar, who watched the film at a theatre in Gandhipuram, said his foremost identity was that of a Vijay fan. "My first identity is that I am a fan of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. I have now been entrusted with a responsibility and shall discharge it well," he told reporters before the screening. He said celebrations were welcome as long as they did not inconvenience the public. After watching the film, Sampath Kumar became emotional and was seen in tears.

Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh watched the film at a theatre in Podanur, where armed police personnel were deployed as part of the security arrangements. Traffic and Armed Reserve police were also deployed at key locations to regulate traffic and maintain law and order. While most theatres began screening the film at 9 am, Broadway Theatre on Avinashi Road held its first show at 7.05 am. At Karumathampatti, fans cooked pongal as part of the celebrations.