Jai Bhim, Inquilab Zindabad echo through T Nagar as anti-NEET protest swells

CHENNAI: What began as a gathering of just eight people at the CPI's Balan Illam in T Nagar has grown into a sustained protest, with organisers claiming that 500 to 600 students and youth are now participating in the agitation demanding the scrapping of the NEET and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Cries of 'Jai Bhim' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' reverberated through the neighbourhood of the CPI's head office, where students and youth have been staging a round-the-clock protest for the past three days in solidarity with demonstrators at Delhi's Jantar Mantar organised by the Cockroach Janata Party.
The protest in the city intensified after the Delhi police's brutal crackdown against students protesting in the national capital on July 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination process.
A visit by DT Next to the protest venue found the crowd steadily increasing. Many of them were apolitical and hailed from various strata of society. Despite the large turnout, the premises remained clean, with volunteers ensuring proper waste disposal.
The protest has gone beyond sloganeering, featuring songs critical of the Union Education Ministry and street plays depicting the emotional distress experienced by students affected by the NEET controversy.
Harshavardhan, a 25-year-old from Coimbatore and one of the eight people who initiated the protest, said the CPI had provided space, food and accommodation for participants. He said the growing turnout had created logistical challenges, particularly due to limited restroom facilities.
He also expressed disappointment over what he described as limited attention from sections of the Tamil Nadu media.
Among those attending the protest were several Gen Z Instagram influencers. Fitness influencer Danny's Mania said reports of students being assaulted by police in Delhi prompted him to join the agitation.
"Society has supported me and helped me build my platform. When students face an issue, it is my responsibility to stand with them," he said.
Hema Malini, a NEET aspirant, said the uncertainty surrounding the examination had taken a severe emotional toll.
"I spent an entire year preparing for NEET, investing both time and money. The lapses in the conduct of the exam have left many students anxious and frustrated. Even the thought of writing another examination creates immense stress," she said.
As the protest entered its third day, organisers claimed participation continued to rise, turning Balan Illam into a focal point of anti-NEET mobilisation among students and youth in Chennai.