Jai Bhim, Inquilab Zindabad echo through T Nagar as anti-NEET protest swells

A visit by DT Next to the protest venue found the crowd steadily increasing. Many of them were apolitical and hailed from various strata of society. Despite the large turnout, the premises remained clean, with volunteers ensuring proper waste disposal.

The protest has gone beyond sloganeering, featuring songs critical of the Union Education Ministry and street plays depicting the emotional distress experienced by students affected by the NEET controversy.

Harshavardhan, a 25-year-old from Coimbatore and one of the eight people who initiated the protest, said the CPI had provided space, food and accommodation for participants. He said the growing turnout had created logistical challenges, particularly due to limited restroom facilities.