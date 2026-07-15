Iyyappanthagal residents on edge: Grey water discharge sparks groundwater contamination fears

P Vigneshwaran, from the same apartment, also pointed out that this was the second time their water source has been compromised in recent years. “It poses severe health risks for all age groups, even though we now only use the water for non-drinking purposes,” he averred.

Residents blamed authorities for their lackadaisical approach to their grievances. “Though we complained to the Kundrathur BDO, CMWSSB, and the local panchayat, no action has been taken,” Illangovan lamented.

Residents now demand that the Kundrathur health officer deploy a team to permanently block the illegal outlets and construct an underground sewerage network. An official in Kundrathur BDO said, “I’ll instruct officials to inspect the place and take immediate action to rectify the issue.” Attempts to reach Kundrathur health officer proved futile.