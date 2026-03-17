It’s pedestrians first in Greater Chennai Corporation’s plans to redo 800 traffic spots in Chennai

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender to appoint a design consultancy to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for improvements of junctions and develop bell mouths at about 800 locations across the city, with a focus on enhancing road safety, particularly for pedestrians.
According to the tender issued by the Bus Route Roads (BRR) Department, the consultancy will prepare detailed proposals to improve road geometry and traffic management at key intersections, while addressing safety concerns for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.
The improvement works will be carried out at junctions located along Bus Route Roads that connect with roads maintained by the State Highways and National Highways departments. “Improvement works will be carried out at junctions where GCC-maintained BRR roads connect with roads under the State and National Highways departments,” an official said.
In the first phase, works will be taken up at junctions along Anna Salai, EVR Periyar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Dr Radha Krishnan Salai and Santhome High Road, a Chennai Corporation official said.
Officials said the DPR will emphasise safer junction design through measures such as bell mouth widening, geometric improvements and improved traffic management interventions. These changes are expected to not only ease vehicular movement and reduce congestion but also improve pedestrian crossing at busy intersections.
The selected consultancy will conduct detailed field studies to assess existing traffic conditions, analyse traffic flow patterns and identify engineering constraints at the identified junctions. Based on these assessments, the consultant will prepare designs and cost estimates for the proposed improvements, with safety considerations integrated into the design.
Officials said the initiative forms part of the corporation’s broader efforts to make city roads safer while streamlining traffic at major intersections under its jurisdiction.
Once prepared, the DPR will help the corporation prioritise junction redesign works across busy corridors in the city and implement the improvements in phases, with an emphasis on creating safer intersections for pedestrians.