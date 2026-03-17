It’s pedestrians first in Greater Chennai Corporation’s plans to redo 800 traffic spots in Chennai

According to the tender issued by the Bus Route Roads (BRR) Department, the consultancy will prepare detailed proposals to improve road geometry and traffic management at key intersections, while addressing safety concerns for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.

The improvement works will be carried out at junctions located along Bus Route Roads that connect with roads maintained by the State Highways and National Highways departments. “Improvement works will be carried out at junctions where GCC-maintained BRR roads connect with roads under the State and National Highways departments,” an official said.