It’s a wet weekend for Chennai; many districts to get heavy rains

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, received heavy rainfall on Thursday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. New Manali Town received the highest rainfall 12.06 cm, followed by 10.47 cm rainfall in Madhavaram, and 8.13 cm in Kolathur from 6 am until 6 pm. Weathermen have predicted more rains for the remainder of the week.

Among districts, Tiruvallur received the highest of 9 cm rainfall, followed by Nagapattinam and Chengalpattu recording 4 cm each. Several parts of Tenkasi, Kancheepuram, and Mayiladuthurai also saw heavy downpour.

Since October, Tamil Nadu has received 248.6 mm rainfall, which is about 9 per cent more than normal rainfall of 227.1 mm. Chennai has recorded a total of 408.4 mm rainfall, against the normal 381 mm.

Meanwhile, several districts remain in deficit. They are Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai on Friday.

Isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai, too, can expect heavy rains during the weekend.

The Chennai sky is likely to be partly cloudy with light or moderate rains, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, in pockets on Friday.