IT return fraud: BCom graduate poses as auditor, cheats many

The accused, Nadia, a resident of Tambaram, runs a private firm on Kakan Street, under the name Genun Tax, through which she had been providing Income Tax and GST filing services.

Victor Gnanaraj (38), a resident of Kovur near Porur, approached Nadia along with his brother after they sold a house jointly owned by them. As the property transaction had to be reflected in their Income Tax records, the brothers handed over their financial details, PAN card numbers and OTPs to Nadia.

Nadia, who had completed BCom, informed them that they had to pay 3.65 lakh as TDS. She told them that the amount would be refunded to their bank accounts by the Income Tax Department before the end of the financial year. Trusting her, the brothers paid the amount and received a stamped receipt from her.