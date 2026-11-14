It makes no sense: Auto rides costlier than cabs in Chennai

Commuters who depend on app-based autos and cabs say the two fares are similar, leaving little price advantage in choosing an auto. Sample this: For a 15 km journey between Iyyappanthangal and Villivakkam, Uber quoted Rs 408.50 for an auto against Rs 289.95 for an Uber Go AC cab. On Rapido, the auto fare was Rs 427 and a cab Rs 352.

If that makes you think everyone will automatically opt for cabs, which offer better ride for lesser fare, it means you aren’t familiar with the way of life in Chennai. Here in the capital city, lower cab fare on the app does not always mean a cheaper ride. "The cab driver's first reaction is to demand Rs 100 extra. We have to bargain and settle for Rs 50 higher," said Tabish, a regular commuter.

The State revised auto fares on October 27, raising the minimum fare from Rs 25 to Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km, and the per-kilometre charge thereafter from Rs 12 to Rs 25. The demand for fare revision was a fair one, as the last revision happened way back in August 2013 – way before US President Donald Trump, Iran war, and Strait of Hormuz made fuel as valuable as liquid gold.

However, the fare revision notification does not address how aggregators should price auto rides, while the State is yet to finalise its policy regulating app-based transport services.

In August, the State formed a seven-member expert committee to examine regulation of app-based transport services and recommend a fare framework. Its terms of reference include fares across vehicle categories, dynamic pricing, ride pooling, aggregator-driver agreements, and monitoring and enforcement mechanisms. The committee's recommendations are expected to feed into the proposed Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025.