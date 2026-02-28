ISCCM calls for urgent antibiotic stewardship

Addressing a press conference during Criticare 2026 in the city, ISCCM office-bearers said that critically ill patients were bearing the brunt of shrinking antibiotic options, with multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens complicating care and escalating mortality.

“In ICUs, every fever is not an infection. Before initiating antibiotics, clinicians must carefully assess the cause, identify the source of sepsis where present, and prescribe targeted anti-infectives for a defined duration. Indiscriminate use fuels resistance and forces us to rely on stronger, limited drugs,” said Dr Sachin Gupta, general secretary, ISCCM.