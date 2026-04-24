Irked by chiding, drunk youth kills father in Vandalur

After the incident, Ajith called his mother and told her that his father had suddenly fainted and was not responding. He also called for an ambulance. However, when medical staff arrived, they found Perumal dead and noticed signs of strangulation. They immediately informed the Vandalur Otteri police.

A team from the station who rushed to the spot found that Ajith was under the influence of alcohol. When they questioned him, he allegedly confessed to killing his father. The police arrested Ajith and took him to the station for a detailed investigation. Meanwhile, Perumal's body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Tambaram GH. Further investigations are on.