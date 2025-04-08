IPL match mobile phones theft: Jharkhand hired youths for Rs 1,000 a day to run ops

CHENNAI: The arrest tally in the mobile thefts during IPL matches reached 11 on Tuesday after police nabbed three more persons. The police initially caught eight people, including four minors, for targeting Chennai and Bengaluru venues.

While the police have recovered 74 phones from the accused so far, investigations have revealed that the gang members are from Tinpahar, Jharkhand, infamous for training juveniles, youths and even women to snatch phones at fairs and crowded places across the country. According to police, the Jharkhand gang had paid youths Rs 1,000 per day to steal phones.

The city police had used AI to nab the thieves and received complaints through the 'Chennai Singam IPL QR Code' system, which was introduced specifically for IPL matches to instantly report security concerns to the police.

The Triplicane police had received complaints from at least 20 persons who reported their phone stolen during the IPL match between CSK and RCB on March 28.

The gang was traced to a lodge in Vellore, where they were apprehended within three days of the complaints.

On Monday, Police arrested Rahul Kumar (24), Jithar Sani (30) and Praveen Kumar Mahto (31). The probe has revealed that apart from the IPL match at Chennai, the gang also targeted crowds at Koyambedu bus terminus, Vadapalani, and Marina Beach and also stole from Tirupati.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajkumar (22), Akash Noniya (23), Vishal Kumar Mahto (22), Gobind Kumar (21) and four minor boys. Six of them are from Jharkhand, while two were from West Bengal, police said.