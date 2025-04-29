IPL fans with match tickets can ride free on Chennai Metro Rail on April 30

CHENNAI: For the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be held at Chepauk cricket stadium today, those with valid ticket passes can travel free on the Metro Rail on Wednesday.

As per a press note from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), to enhance commuter experiences and facilitate seamless travel, the former has collaborated with CSK Cricket Limited to sponsor Metro Rail tickets to Chepauk stadium, which is located near to Government Estate Metro station.

A valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between chosen Metro stations and Government Estate Metro station. “Match-goers can scan the ticket (both digital and physical) QR code at the automatic gates. Match tickets can be used for one round trip (two entries and two exits) and scanned at the automatic gates at the Metro stations,” stated the press note.

Meanwhile, the last train from Government Estate Metro will depart at 1 am or 90 minutes after completion of the match (whichever is earlier) towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro Station and Airport Metro Station. “Passengers entry into Government Estate Metro station shall be restricted 10 minutes before the respective trains. Passengers travelling towards green line stations may interchange at Central station only,” the note added.