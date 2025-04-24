IPL 2025: Metro Rail announces free travel for CSK match on April 25

CHENNAI: Holders of valid ticket passes for the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk stadium can travel for free on Metro Rail on April 25 (Friday). The valid match ticket will enable a round-trip journey between the Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station located near the stadium (two entries and two exits). “Match-goers can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) QR code at the automatic gates,” the press note read.

The last service from the Government Estate station will depart at 1 am or 90 minutes after the completion of the match (whichever is earlier), towards both Wimco Nagar Depot Metro and Airport Metro stations.

Passengers interchanging for green line stations can do so at the Chennai Central station only.

Entry to the Metro station shall be restricted 10 minutes before the last train.