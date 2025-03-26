IPL 2025: CMRL announces sponsored metro travel for CSK match on March 28

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in collaboration with CSK Cricket Limited has announced sponsored metro rail travel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, scheduled on March 28 at the Chepauk Stadium.

Only those with valid match tickets will be eligible for the sponsored ride. The valid match ticket will enable them to take a round-trip between their chosen Metro stations and the Government Estate Metro station, which is near the stadium, said the CMRL.

Ticket-holders can scan the match ticket (both digital and physical) QR code at the automatic gates. The valid match tickets can be used for one round trip (2 Entry & 2 Exit) and can be scanned at the automatic gates at the metro stations for smooth entry and exit.

Passenger entry into Government Estate Metro Station shall be restricted before 10 minutes of respective trains.

The last train from Government Estate metro will depart at 1 am towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro Station and Airport Metro Station.

Passengers travelling towards Green Line stations may interchange at Chennai Central only, added the statement.