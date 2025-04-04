IPL 2025: CMRL announces sponsored metro travel for CSK match on April 5

CHENNAI: The public visiting Chepauk cricket stadium to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) matches can take a free ride on the Metro Rail with valid match tickets for Saturday (April 5).

“Cricket goers with valid match tickets will be provided with the sponsored ride. The ticket will enable a round-trip journey between any chosen Metro stations and Government Estate Metro station,” stated a press note from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

To get a free ride, the public can scan the ticket (both digital and physical) QR code at the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system.

And, the valid match tickets can be used for one round trip (two entries and two exits), and scanned at the automatic gates at the metro stations for smooth entry and exit, the note added.

The last train from Government Estate Metro will depart at 1 am towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station and Airport Metro station.

“Passenger entry into Government Estate Metro station shall be restricted before 10 minutes of respective trains. Passengers travelling towards Green Line stations may interchange at Chennai Central only,” read the note.

