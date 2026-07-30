IOC tender fraud: Telangana man held for conning Chennai businessman of Rs 12.7 lakh

The probe found that the user of the accused's SBI account was Mogilikitta Mahesh, who was residing in Telangana. A police team travelled to Telangana and arrested him on July 27.

Following due legal procedures, he was brought to Chennai, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

During interrogation, police said Mahesh, who runs an online services business, conspired with the main accused, who contacted the complainant. He provided his bank account to receive the money from the complainant and later handed it over to the main accused. Search is on for the main accused.