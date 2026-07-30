IOC tender fraud: Telangana man held for conning Chennai businessman of Rs 12.7 lakh

CHENNAI: Chennai Police's West Zone Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a man from Telangana in connection with cheating a businessman of Rs 12.7 lakh in the promise of a tender floated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
The complainant, Jayanthibabu (35) of Vanagaram, stated that a person contacted him claiming that an automatic doors tender worth Rs 4 crore would be floated by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and asked him to pay a security deposit to secure the tender.
Believing the offer, Jayanthibabu transferred Rs 12.7 lakh to the bank account provided by the accused. After receiving the money, the person stopped all contact, after which the complainant realised he was cheated and filed a police complaint.
The probe found that the user of the accused's SBI account was Mogilikitta Mahesh, who was residing in Telangana. A police team travelled to Telangana and arrested him on July 27.
Following due legal procedures, he was brought to Chennai, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
During interrogation, police said Mahesh, who runs an online services business, conspired with the main accused, who contacted the complainant. He provided his bank account to receive the money from the complainant and later handed it over to the main accused. Search is on for the main accused.