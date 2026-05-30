Involving minors in poll campaigns wrong: Madras High Court

During the hearing, a Division Bench comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminarayanan orally remarked that using children for election campaigns was wrong, and adjourned the matter to July 1.

When the case was taken up, Senior Advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for TVK, contended that the petition had been filed solely based on news reports. He submitted that the matter raised an important question regarding the powers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene after the conclusion of elections for an alleged violation that occurred when the Model Code of Conduct was in force.