Involving minors in poll campaigns wrong: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday orally observed that the use of children in election campaigns was inappropriate while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging the use of minors for election campaign by political parties, including the TVK, in the recently concluded 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
During the hearing, a Division Bench comprising Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminarayanan orally remarked that using children for election campaigns was wrong, and adjourned the matter to July 1.
When the case was taken up, Senior Advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for TVK, contended that the petition had been filed solely based on news reports. He submitted that the matter raised an important question regarding the powers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene after the conclusion of elections for an alleged violation that occurred when the Model Code of Conduct was in force.
Senior Advocate NR Elango, appearing for the DMK, argued that if the petitioners were alleging corrupt electoral practices, they ought to have impleaded the returned candidates concerned as parties to the case.
The case stems from the petition filed by advocate L Vasuki of Cuddalore, who alleged that widespread reports of cash-for-votes distribution had emerged from several constituencies during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The petitioner further contended that the exploitation of minor children for indirect electoral influence undermined constitutional morality and democratic fairness. She sought a direction to the ECI to conduct an independent inquiry into the alleged corrupt practices committed by TVK, DMK and AIADMK during the election campaign.