Introduction of new Chennai EMU trains; extensions and revised timings announced
The three new train services are Avadi – Moore Market Complex which will leave Avadi at 9:50 am, Moore Market complex – Tiruvallur from Moore Market complex at 10:40 am, Tiruvallur – Moore Market Complex from Tiruvallur at 3:50 pm.
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced three new EMU train services and extension of five existing trains from Monday. The timings of 19 suburban trains in Chennai Beach/ Moore Market Complex to Arakkonam section and 8 trains in Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi/ Sullurupeta section would also be revised, a statement said.
Moore Market Complex - Gummidipoondi, leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:10 pm is extended up to Sullurupeta. Guduvanchery - Tambaram, leaving Guduvancheri at 8:55 pm, 10:10 pm, 10:25 pm, 11:20 pm is extended up to Chennai Beach.
Few of the train timings which would be revised are:
- Chennai Beach to Arakkonam which arrives at 5:35 am in Tiruvallur would arrive at 5:30 am.
- Arakkonam to Chennai Beach at 7:00 am Arakkonam will arrive early at 6:50 am.
- Tiruttani to Moore Market complex which arrives at 6:50 am in Arakkonam will be revised to 6:58 am.
- Tiruvallur to Moore Market Complex which arrives at 7:15 am in Tiruvallur will arrive early at 7:00 am.
- Arakkonam to Chennai Beach at Tiruvallur at 7:00 am will arrive at 7:05 am. Moore Market complex to Tiruttani arriving at Moore Market complex at 7:40 am updated to 7:25 am.
- In Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi/ Sullurupeta section, Moore Market Complex to Sullurupeta which arrives at 4.20 am will arrive early at 4.15 am.
- Moore Market Complex to Gummidipoondi at 6.30 am will be revised to 6:20 am, train at 8:15 am to 8:05 am, train at 9:00 pm to 8.50 pm, added the statement.