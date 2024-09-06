Introduction of new Chennai EMU trains; extensions and revised timings announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced three new EMU train services and extension of five existing trains from Monday. The timings of 19 suburban trains in Chennai Beach/ Moore Market Complex to Arakkonam section and 8 trains in Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi/ Sullurupeta section would also be revised, a statement said.

The three new train services are Avadi – Moore Market Complex which will leave Avadi at 9:50 am, Moore Market complex – Tiruvallur from Moore Market complex at 10:40 am, Tiruvallur – Moore Market Complex from Tiruvallur at 3:50 pm.

Moore Market Complex - Gummidipoondi, leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:10 pm is extended up to Sullurupeta. Guduvanchery - Tambaram, leaving Guduvancheri at 8:55 pm, 10:10 pm, 10:25 pm, 11:20 pm is extended up to Chennai Beach.

Few of the train timings which would be revised are: