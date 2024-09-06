Begin typing your search...

    6 Sep 2024
    Introduction of new Chennai EMU trains; extensions and revised timings announced
    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced three new EMU train services and extension of five existing trains from Monday. The timings of 19 suburban trains in Chennai Beach/ Moore Market Complex to Arakkonam section and 8 trains in Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi/ Sullurupeta section would also be revised, a statement said.

    The three new train services are Avadi – Moore Market Complex which will leave Avadi at 9:50 am, Moore Market complex – Tiruvallur from Moore Market complex at 10:40 am, Tiruvallur – Moore Market Complex from Tiruvallur at 3:50 pm.

    Moore Market Complex - Gummidipoondi, leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:10 pm is extended up to Sullurupeta. Guduvanchery - Tambaram, leaving Guduvancheri at 8:55 pm, 10:10 pm, 10:25 pm, 11:20 pm is extended up to Chennai Beach.

    Few of the train timings which would be revised are:

    1. Chennai Beach to Arakkonam which arrives at 5:35 am in Tiruvallur would arrive at 5:30 am.
    2. Arakkonam to Chennai Beach at 7:00 am Arakkonam will arrive early at 6:50 am.
    3. Tiruttani to Moore Market complex which arrives at 6:50 am in Arakkonam will be revised to 6:58 am.
    4. Tiruvallur to Moore Market Complex which arrives at 7:15 am in Tiruvallur will arrive early at 7:00 am.
    5. Arakkonam to Chennai Beach at Tiruvallur at 7:00 am will arrive at 7:05 am. Moore Market complex to Tiruttani arriving at Moore Market complex at 7:40 am updated to 7:25 am.
    6. In Moore Market Complex to Gummidipundi/ Sullurupeta section, Moore Market Complex to Sullurupeta which arrives at 4.20 am will arrive early at 4.15 am.
    7. Moore Market Complex to Gummidipoondi at 6.30 am will be revised to 6:20 am, train at 8:15 am to 8:05 am, train at 9:00 pm to 8.50 pm, added the statement.
    Southern RailwayChennai EMU trainsArakkonam
    DTNEXT Bureau

