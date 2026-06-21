International Yoga Day: Finding yoga in temple tales

Parthasarathy, who has been studying yoga, temple traditions and Indic knowledge systems for several years, said the session is part of a series of programmes that revisit temple stories and their contemporary relevance. Previous editions have focused on subjects including Marundeeswarar Temple and Peyalwar.

Rather than treating the narratives as literal accounts, the session will encourage participants to engage with them as reflective tools. “Most sthala puranams and epics are mirrors that help us look at our lives from deeper perspectives. Through this programme, participants will connect with parts of their mind that are not constrained by the pressures of daily living and be reminded of things they value deeply,” he said.