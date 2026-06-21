International Yoga Day: Finding yoga in temple tales

CHENNAI: As part of International Yoga Day(June 21) observances, Chennai based tech architect and yoga therapist Parthasarathy will present a reflective session titled Yoga through Sri Vaishnavism on Saturday. The two hour programme will explore the sthala puranams of several Sri Vaishnavite temples and examine the common themes that run through them. Through stories associated with figures such as Andal, Komalavalli, Vedavalli and Akilavalli, the session seeks to interpret traditional narratives through the lens of yoga and self-discovery.
Parthasarathy, who has been studying yoga, temple traditions and Indic knowledge systems for several years, said the session is part of a series of programmes that revisit temple stories and their contemporary relevance. Previous editions have focused on subjects including Marundeeswarar Temple and Peyalwar.
Rather than treating the narratives as literal accounts, the session will encourage participants to engage with them as reflective tools. “Most sthala puranams and epics are mirrors that help us look at our lives from deeper perspectives. Through this programme, participants will connect with parts of their mind that are not constrained by the pressures of daily living and be reminded of things they value deeply,” he said.
The programme will primarily feature storytelling, guided self-reflection and discussion frameworks. According to Parthasarathy, traditional stories form an important part of India’s civilisational inheritance. “We do a disservice to ourselves by either dismissing them as superstition or insisting they are literally true. When approached as mirrors for self-reflection, they can offer meaningful insights,” he added.
The session will be held at Backyard, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, from 4 pm to 6 pm.